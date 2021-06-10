Raymond James Increases Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$91.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GRT.UN. TD Securities lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.72.

Shares of TSE:GRT.UN traded up C$1.17 on Thursday, hitting C$82.35. 146,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,871. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$64.38 and a 12 month high of C$82.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.08 billion and a PE ratio of 8.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

