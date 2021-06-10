Raymond James Raises North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target to C$20.00

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

NOA traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,113. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $427.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.46.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 260.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 42,142 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 138,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,524,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after acquiring an additional 73,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

