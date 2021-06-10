Raymond James Weighs in on MAG Silver Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $22.70 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 567.64 and a beta of 1.05.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 174.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

