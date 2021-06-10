Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.35 Million

Equities analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will report $218.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rayonier’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220.70 million and the lowest is $216.00 million. Rayonier reported sales of $195.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year sales of $873.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $867.70 million to $880.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $940.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $133,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,437.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $167,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,670 shares of company stock worth $8,332,884 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

RYN stock opened at $36.27 on Thursday. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.80 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 432.00%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

