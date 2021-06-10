Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 210,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 23,035 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 100,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 22.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

RTX stock opened at $88.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $134.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.21.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

