Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Boosted by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 22.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.4% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 98,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 42,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Shares of RTX opened at $88.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.62 billion, a PE ratio of -49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.