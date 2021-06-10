Raze Network (RAZE) Trading Down 40.4% Over Last Week

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last week, Raze Network has traded 40.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $665,810.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00061455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00175716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00199412 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.25 or 0.01285497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,556.06 or 1.00358426 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,120,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

