Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Trading 1.8% Higher

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD)’s stock price traded up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. 416,427 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 990,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09.

About Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD)

Canadian American Standard Hemp, Inc develops proprietary materials processing technology that processes hemp biomass into isolate. The company produces tinctures, capsules, topical products, vape cartridges, and oral sprays that contain cannabidiol isolate. Its brands include American Standard Hemp, WA Lingual Melts, Honest Hemp Company, IFUSE Drinks, and CBD THERA.

