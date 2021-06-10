Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Compagnie Financière Richemont (CFRUY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS: CFRUY) recently:

6/2/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

6/1/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/26/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

5/24/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/24/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/24/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/24/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

5/24/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/24/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/17/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

5/5/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/23/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/15/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

CFRUY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 648,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,542. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.