Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAY)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: CTTAY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/7/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/7/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

6/2/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/13/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

5/7/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/30/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/26/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

OTCMKTS:CTTAY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.86. 45,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,430. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of -36.05, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. Analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

