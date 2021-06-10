Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ArcelorMittal (MT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) in the last few weeks:

6/7/2021 – ArcelorMittal had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/2/2021 – ArcelorMittal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/2/2021 – ArcelorMittal was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

5/21/2021 – ArcelorMittal had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/10/2021 – ArcelorMittal had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – ArcelorMittal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

5/7/2021 – ArcelorMittal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/15/2021 – ArcelorMittal had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/13/2021 – ArcelorMittal had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – ArcelorMittal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of MT opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $33.96.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.92%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,669,000 after purchasing an additional 68,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 67.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after buying an additional 500,924 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 56.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,555,000 after acquiring an additional 364,199 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $28,587,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 969,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.