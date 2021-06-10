Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aegon (AEG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aegon (NYSE: AEG):

6/9/2021 – Aegon had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/2/2021 – Aegon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

5/24/2021 – Aegon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

5/24/2021 – Aegon had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

5/13/2021 – Aegon had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/11/2021 – Aegon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

4/20/2021 – Aegon was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/19/2021 – Aegon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

NYSE:AEG opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the first quarter worth $54,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000.

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

