Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Credicorp (BAP)

6/9/2021 – Credicorp was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

6/9/2021 – Credicorp was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/9/2021 – Credicorp was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Credicorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

5/24/2021 – Credicorp was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $174.00.

5/17/2021 – Credicorp was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Credicorp had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a $137.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Credicorp had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Credicorp was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $137.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Credicorp was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Credicorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

4/19/2021 – Credicorp had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Itau BBA Securities. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Credicorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

4/13/2021 – Credicorp was downgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Credicorp was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $125.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 0.91. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $169.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

