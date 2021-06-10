Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Essex Property Trust (ESS)

Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/4/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $295.00 to $327.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Essex Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $333.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $312.00 to $319.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

5/19/2021 – Essex Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/13/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $263.00 to $281.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

5/6/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $309.00 to $312.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Essex Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $302.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Essex Property Trust have outperformed the industry over the past three months. This residential REIT has a substantial exposure to the West Coast market, which has several technology companies and offers prospects for long-term growth. It also has a healthy balance sheet, and is leveraging technology and scale to drive growth. However, amid the pandemic’s adverse impact on the job market, flexible working environment and low mortgage rate, demand for rental units and tenants’ rent-paying capabilities in its markets are affected, dampening rental rates and occupancy, and leading to high-concession activity. Oversupply in its urban markets adds to its woes. Also, the recent trend in its 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share estimate revision does not indicate an upbeat outlook for this REIT with estimates moving south.”

NYSE ESS opened at $310.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.59. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $313.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 221.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 33,242 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 17,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 478.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

