ReddCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $124.45 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 10th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $124.45 million and approximately $219,989.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,293.68 or 1.00027315 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00034542 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009577 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.37 or 0.00375841 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.35 or 0.00458459 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.60 or 0.00889112 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007994 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00066680 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003736 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

