RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Market Cap Reaches $102.68 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0783 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $102.68 million and $1.37 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.58 or 0.00370708 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.36 or 0.00192372 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.00237847 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00012954 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

