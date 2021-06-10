Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Redwood Trust has decreased its dividend by 35.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE RWT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,940. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RWT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

