Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.17

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.17 and last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 6940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RWT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.19.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

