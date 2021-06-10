Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.17

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.17 and last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 6940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RWT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.19.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60.
About Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
