Refinable Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.81 Million (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. Refinable has a total market cap of $23.20 million and $1.81 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Refinable has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001536 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00062192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.46 or 0.00186045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00201498 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.02 or 0.01296384 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,749.93 or 0.99873610 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002923 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.