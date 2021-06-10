Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit during the first quarter worth about $215,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Regal Beloit by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 13.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 181,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,825,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Regal Beloit during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 5.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBC opened at $138.23 on Thursday. Regal Beloit Co. has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $159.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,858.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

