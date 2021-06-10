Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.95.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 10.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $521.85 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $496.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

