Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Director Sells $90,000.00 in Stock

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Director David A. Tenwick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Regional Health Properties stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.26. 955,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,620. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.18. Regional Health Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $27.72.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter. Regional Health Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.25%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Regional Health Properties stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.08% of Regional Health Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. The company's facilities offer a range of healthcare and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

