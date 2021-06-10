Regis (NYSE:RGS) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Financial Review

Regis (NYSE:RGS) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Regis and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regis -40.56% -142.80% -9.72% Match Group 20.44% -39.56% 19.58%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Regis and Match Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regis 0 1 2 0 2.67 Match Group 0 6 12 0 2.67

Regis presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 15.34%. Match Group has a consensus price target of $153.26, suggesting a potential upside of 8.02%. Given Match Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Match Group is more favorable than Regis.

Volatility & Risk

Regis has a beta of 2.84, meaning that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.2% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of Regis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Match Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Regis and Match Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regis $669.73 million 0.54 -$171.36 million ($0.60) -16.73 Match Group $2.39 billion 16.04 $128.56 million $2.00 70.94

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Regis. Regis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Match Group beats Regis on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products. The company also offers OpenSalon Pro, a cloud-based salon management and point of commerce solution; Supercuts mobile application (app) for check-in and booking services; and Cost Cutters mobile app and website for appointment booking services. It operates its salons primarily under the SmartStyle, Supercuts, Cost Cutters, Roosters, and First Choice Haircutters names. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 6,923 salons, such as 5,209 franchised salons, 1,632 company-owned salons, and 82 non-controlling ownership salons. It also operates accredited cosmetology schools. Regis Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

