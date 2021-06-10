Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.28. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 2,486,923 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $94.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.18.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 54,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 30,513 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 78,223 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 1,477.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 149,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.