Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Acquires 4,184 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab makes up approximately 3.0% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $9,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.44.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,423 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $564,425.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,413,070 shares of company stock valued at $99,208,426. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.61. The company had a trading volume of 210,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,994,905. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.13. The company has a market cap of $131.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

