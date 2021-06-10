Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Acquires 4,856 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.92.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.99. 373,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,569,466. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.14 billion, a PE ratio of -25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

