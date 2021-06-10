Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Boosts Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for approximately 2.8% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.46. 4,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.64. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.