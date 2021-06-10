Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Boosts Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. The Clorox accounts for about 2.6% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $8,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in The Clorox by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 308,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,362,000 after buying an additional 20,055 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in The Clorox by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

CLX traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $176.61. 11,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,776. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $175.25 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.94.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.