Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 2.9% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,075,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 52,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,263,000 after buying an additional 18,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.60. 15,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,088. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $200.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

