Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 2.7% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,434 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,795 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $1,633,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,323,882,000 after purchasing an additional 412,094 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $244.38. 25,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,643. The company has a market capitalization of $174.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $164.51 and a one year high of $261.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

