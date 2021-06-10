Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Has $6.55 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BDX traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $244.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

