Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Has $9.86 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 3.1% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 71,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 38,440 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.94. 79,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,612,222. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.