Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Purchases 3,873 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,176,000 after acquiring an additional 67,078 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 154.4% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.97. 10,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,109. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.15. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.50%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

