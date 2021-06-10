Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Purchases 68,139 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 104.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,139 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises about 2.8% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

APH stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.23. 9,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.38. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $69.62. The company has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

