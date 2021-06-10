Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $1,822,644.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,518.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,145. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,322,000 after purchasing an additional 641,756 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,429,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,553,000 after buying an additional 228,714 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 37.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,931,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,767,000 after buying an additional 521,987 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 94.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,505,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,031,000 after buying an additional 731,517 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 6.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,689,000 after buying an additional 88,977 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $34.70 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.36.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

