Relx (LON:REL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Relx Plc (LON:REL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,890 ($24.69). Relx shares last traded at GBX 1,886 ($24.64), with a volume of 1,914,924 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,407 ($31.45) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) price objective on shares of Relx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) target price on shares of Relx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,114 ($27.62) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,977 ($25.83).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,877.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

