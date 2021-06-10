Remme Trading 11.2% Lower This Week (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Remme has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $176,134.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Remme has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Remme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00112456 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00063815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00023775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.42 or 0.00857326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,099.50 or 0.08532672 BTC.

About Remme

REM is a dPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Remme is remme.io . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Remme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

