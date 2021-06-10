Ren (REN) Market Capitalization Reaches $450.25 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Ren coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ren has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. Ren has a total market cap of $450.25 million and approximately $36.02 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00062273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00022919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.64 or 0.00839191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00088509 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,038.21 or 0.08396819 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,163,051 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

