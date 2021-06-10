renBTC Price Reaches $36,631.42 on Exchanges (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $358.86 million and $10.00 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC coin can now be bought for approximately $36,631.42 or 0.99877195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get renBTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00063756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00023758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $310.59 or 0.00846841 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00047086 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.12 or 0.08488072 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 9,796 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.