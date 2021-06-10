Renishaw (LON:RSW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,557.42 ($72.61). Renishaw shares last traded at GBX 5,380 ($70.29), with a volume of 67,042 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,971.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of £3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.36.

About Renishaw (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

