Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.15. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $34.14, with a volume of 13,705 shares traded.

RTOKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

About Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

