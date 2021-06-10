Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Sells $538,337.64 in Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Todd Foley sold 15,523 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $538,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Todd Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Todd Foley sold 10,186 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $332,878.48.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Todd Foley sold 9,824 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $313,582.08.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Todd Foley sold 10,590 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $346,928.40.

On Monday, May 24th, Todd Foley sold 9,782 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $333,761.84.

On Thursday, May 20th, Todd Foley sold 4,387 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $152,185.03.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Todd Foley sold 10,312 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $352,257.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.88. 137,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 21,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

RPTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

