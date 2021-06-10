Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SoftBank Group Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SoftBank Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

SFTBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SoftBank Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:SFTBY opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.51. SoftBank Group has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $126.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.36.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

