Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SoftBank Group Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SoftBank Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
SFTBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SoftBank Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.
About SoftBank Group
SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.
