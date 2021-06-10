Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ChampionX (CHX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ChampionX (NASDAQ: CHX):

6/9/2021 – ChampionX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company's Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. "

6/8/2021 – ChampionX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/3/2021 – ChampionX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

6/1/2021 – ChampionX was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

5/31/2021 – ChampionX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/21/2021 – ChampionX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2021 – ChampionX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/6/2021 – ChampionX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,066.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 14.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,728,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,553,000 after acquiring an additional 220,042 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in ChampionX by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 217,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 58,499 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 128,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,453,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,580,000 after buying an additional 412,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

