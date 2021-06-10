Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for UniCredit (UNCFF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for UniCredit (OTCMKTS: UNCFF):

6/10/2021 – UniCredit was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/9/2021 – UniCredit was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/9/2021 – UniCredit was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/7/2021 – UniCredit was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/24/2021 – UniCredit was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/20/2021 – UniCredit had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/17/2021 – UniCredit had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/15/2021 – UniCredit was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

5/7/2021 – UniCredit had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/21/2021 – UniCredit was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

UNCFF remained flat at $$13.35 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 38,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,898. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. UniCredit S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

