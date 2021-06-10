Research Analysts Set Expectations for F-star Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSTX)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) – B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh anticipates that the company will earn ($2.18) per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.08.

FSTX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Laidlaw began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of FSTX stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. F-star Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $134.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTX. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.