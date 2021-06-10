Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 10th (ADS, BBCP, BLUE, DTE, FOLD, GLE, IBEX, ISP, LYRA, ORA)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, June 10th:

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €340.00 ($400.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

SVB Leerink LLC began coverage on shares of. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €21.30 ($25.06) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) was given a €32.00 ($37.65) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.60 ($3.06) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research.

Orange (EPA:ORA) was given a €9.50 ($11.18) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Toshiba Corporation provides a full range of smart digital life products and consumer electronics, designed by the best and the brightest, and backed by millions invested in R & D. The Company’s segments include Energy and Infrastructure, which includes nuclear power generation systems, thermal power, hydroelectric power, and wind power. The Electronic Devices and Components, which includes small-signal devices, power devices, optoelectronic devices, storage devices and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The Community Solutions, which includes broadcasting system, road equipment systems, water supply and sewerage systems, environmental system, elevators and light emitting diode lights. The Healthcare Systems and Services, which includes diagnostic x-ray systems and computerized tomography systems. The Lifestyle Products and Services, which includes personal computers, televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and home appliance repair services. “

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €12.50 ($14.71) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $282.00 target price on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €161.00 ($189.41) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

