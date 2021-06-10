Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 10th (ARLLF, CRCT, CVCO, DQ, ELVT, ERII, ESALY, EVA, FSLY, KRRGF)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, June 10th:

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Argan (OTCMKTS:ARLLF). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $248.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Enviva Partners, LP is a master limited partnership which owns and operates wood pellet production plants. It serves primarily in the United States and Europe. Enviva Partners, LP is based in Bethesa, United States. “

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY). The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF). Scotiabank issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating on the stock.

