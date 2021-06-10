Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cenovus Energy (TSE: CVE):

6/9/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

6/8/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$12.00 to C$14.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$13.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$7.00 to C$13.00.

5/28/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$16.00 to C$15.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$13.50 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$13.00 to C$12.00.

5/7/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$11.00 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Cenovus Energy was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$9.25.

4/13/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$12.01 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.15 and a 1 year high of C$12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.32.

Get Cenovus Energy Inc alerts:

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -6.46%.

In related news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,459,046.66. Also, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,142.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.