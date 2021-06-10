Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Imperial Oil (IMO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Imperial Oil (TSE: IMO):

6/9/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$42.00.

6/8/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$42.00 to C$49.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$40.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$49.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Imperial Oil was given a new C$49.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$32.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$38.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$33.00 to C$38.00.

5/12/2021 – Imperial Oil was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$37.75 to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$39.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$34.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$36.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$33.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$29.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$35.00.

4/13/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$39.00 to C$40.00.

4/12/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$32.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

TSE:IMO opened at C$41.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.28 billion and a PE ratio of -23.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of C$14.86 and a 12 month high of C$42.30.

Get Imperial Oil Limited alerts:

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.79 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 3.8718874 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -50.26%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.