Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Imperial Oil (IMO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Imperial Oil (TSE: IMO):
- 6/9/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$42.00.
- 6/8/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$42.00 to C$49.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$40.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$49.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/2/2021 – Imperial Oil was given a new C$49.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/28/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$32.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$38.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$33.00 to C$38.00.
- 5/12/2021 – Imperial Oil was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/7/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$37.75 to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$39.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$34.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/27/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$36.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$33.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$29.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$35.00.
- 4/13/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$39.00 to C$40.00.
- 4/12/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$32.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
TSE:IMO opened at C$41.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.28 billion and a PE ratio of -23.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of C$14.86 and a 12 month high of C$42.30.
Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.79 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 3.8718874 EPS for the current year.
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
